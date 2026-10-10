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CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained at Delhi airport

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Delhi airport, while YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was placed under house arrest in Gurugram ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest

Abhijeet Dipke, Abhijeet, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and others (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Delhi airport on Saturday ahead of the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, as police intensified security measures across the national capital.

Delhi Police personnel boarded the aircraft carrying Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke after it landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Saturday.
“I have come here to be arrested; arrest me,” Dipke told the police personnel.

“This is not an arrest. Please cooperate,” the personnel responded. Earlier, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Delhi Police also detained and was put into house arrest at his residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56 ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, citing police sources.

Rathee had arrived to participate in the demonstration, amid heightened security arrangements across the national capital.

Delhi Police had earlier denied permission for the protest, citing security concerns and procedural requirements. Police personnel have been deployed at key locations, while preventive detentions have been carried out to stop protesters from reaching the demonstration site.

According to the report, police have detained around 200 protesters so far from various locations in the New Delhi area.

 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

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Topics :ProtestDelhiDelhi Police

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

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