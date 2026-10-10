CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained at Delhi airport

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Delhi airport on Saturday ahead of the party’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, as police intensified security measures across the national capital.

Delhi Police personnel boarded the aircraft carrying Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke after it landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Saturday.

“I have come here to be arrested; arrest me,” Dipke told the police personnel.

“This is not an arrest. Please cooperate,” the personnel responded. Earlier, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Delhi Police also detained and was put into house arrest at his residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56 ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, citing police sources.