Digital platform launched to strengthen maternal, child healthcare services

The Union Health Ministry has launched a digital platform aimed at strengthening maternal and child healthcare services through seamless tracking of beneficiaries, real-time monitoring and interoperable health records.

Launched during the national summit on Innovation and Inclusivity Best Practices Shaping India's Health Future, JANANI (Journey of Antenatal, Natal and Neonatal Integrated Care) is a service-oriented digital platform designed to comprehensively monitor and maintain digital health records of women during their reproductive years, a health ministry statement.

Developed as an upgraded version of the existing Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal, the platform creates a longitudinal health record by capturing service delivery events across the continuum of care, the statement said.

JANANI will facilitate continuous tracking of maternal and child healthcare services, including antenatal care, delivery preparedness, institutional delivery, postnatal care, newborn care, home-based newborn and young child care, and family planning services. "The platform ensures continuity of care at every stage by enabling timely interventions and seamless monitoring of beneficiaries," the statement said. A key feature of the platform is the introduction of QR-enabled digital Mother and Child Health (MCH) cards, which will allow portability and easy access to health records across healthcare facilities. JANANI also incorporates automated alerts for high-risk pregnancies, real-time dashboards for supervisory review and due-list generation for frontline health workers, enabling timely tracking and targeted interventions.

The platform has been designed with interoperability features enabling integration with national digital health platforms such as U-WIN and POSHAN, facilitating seamless data exchange and improved coordination across programmes, the statement said. Beneficiaries can register using unique identifiers, including ABHA, Aadhaar through OTP and biometric authentication, and mobile numbers. The ministry said the pan-India search functionality would help ensure continuity of care for migratory populations while preventing duplication of records, it stated. The platform also provides self-registration facilities through web and mobile platforms, allowing beneficiaries to access digital MCH cards, information on nearby healthcare facilities, expected place of delivery and health education and nutritional guidance.