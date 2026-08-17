Dimagi Naxal Party gets 200K followers: What is it and how did it start?

After the social media-driven rise of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its prominent role in the youth protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, another satirical political outfit has emerged online: Dimagi Naxal Party.

The group surfaced on social media following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day reference to “dimagi Naxals”, or ideological supporters of Naxalism. Within days, its Instagram account attracted a large following, while a corresponding account on X also began drawing attention.

The Instagram account, named “Dimagi Naxal Party”, has crossed 226,000 followers. The account's stated motto is “Think | Research | Resist”, while its bio describes its founder simply as “A Dimagi Indian”. The account had already crossed the 100,000 followers mark within 24 hours after the first post was made.

The group’s emergence comes after the CJP, which began as a satirical online campaign, transformed into a youth-led protest movement. The CJP's agitation over alleged examination irregularities and its demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation culminated in a 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar. The group called off the agitation after Pradhan resigned on July 25. Why did the Dimagi Naxal Party emerge? The group appeared shortly after PM Modi used the term “dimagi Naxals” in his Independence Day address on August 15. Speaking from the Red Fort, PM Modi said armed Naxalism had been defeated but warned that an ideological threat remained. He said those seeking to influence and “brainwash” young people through Naxal ideology needed to be identified and isolated.

The remark triggered a political response. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the terminology, saying PM Modi had earlier used the term “urban Naxals” and was now calling his opponents “dimagi Naxals”. Congress leader P Chidambaram, meanwhile, said he was “proud to be a dimagi Naxal”. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das also rejected the characterisation, arguing that questioning the government should not lead to young people being labelled Naxals. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju subsequently sought to clarify the government's position. He said PM Modi had not referred to Opposition leaders as “dimagi Naxals”, and listed people who, according to him, support Maoists, reject the Constitution, back separatists or support the separation of the Northeast as examples of those covered by the term.