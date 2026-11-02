Diwali 2026: Are firecrackers allowed in Delhi this year? What we know

Firecrackers remain prohibited in Delhi ahead of Diwali 2026, with the Supreme Court yet to announce a fresh relaxation of its existing restrictions. The court, which has indicated that it is not in favour of a complete ban, has questioned the authorities over their failure to enforce its orders regulating the sale and use of firecrackers.

Diwali will be celebrated on November 8 this year. However, Delhi resident must not assume that they will be allowed to burst even green crackers, as the Supreme Court's October 29 hearing did not result in any fresh permission.

The Delhi government's Environment Department continues to list a perpetual ban on the manufacture and sale of all kinds of firecrackers. The Supreme Court had also imposed a year-round ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, distribution and use of firecrackers across Delhi-NCR in April 2025.

What did the Supreme Court say on firecrackers? During its October 29 hearing, a Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale questioned the Centre and Delhi government over the lack of information on steps taken to enforce the court's earlier directions. Justice Sundresh asked whether enforcement teams had been formed, inspections conducted, illegal stocks seized, and cases registered against those violating the restrictions. "There is no point in passing orders and directions every year unless the authorities implement them on the ground," the court observed. The Bench said it was not inclined to impose a complete ban on firecrackers but warned the authorities against forcing it to take a stricter position through continued non-compliance.

ALSO READ: Delhi chokes as AQI hits 'very poor' at 307, new winter curbs kick in The court also suggested involving prominent personalities, including cricketer Virat Kohli , in public-awareness campaigns to encourage people to celebrate Diwali without firecrackers. It called for wider publicity through television, newspapers and other platforms, as well as efforts to educate children about the effects of firecracker pollution. In an observation on the festival's origins, the Bench remarked that Deepavali was a festival of lights before gunpowder and fireworks became part of its celebrations. Justice Sundresh said the distinction lay in the use of fire as part of a lamp, which is worshipped, and its use in fireworks, which has adverse consequences.

The court said the restrictions must be enforced through action against sellers and traders, including inspections, cancellation of licences and prosecution of violators. The Bench said it would pass a further order after considering the submissions and sought details from the authorities on enforcement measures and the difficulties faced in implementing its directions. What is the existing firecracker ban in Delhi? The Supreme Court, on April 3, 2025, imposed a year-round ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, distribution and use of firecrackers across Delhi-NCR. It declined to exempt green crackers, saying their use could be reconsidered only after sufficient scientific evidence established that pollution from them had been reduced to the bare minimum.