'Don't insult intelligence of students': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday night attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sidestepping the issue of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in his video message released just before midnight.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the prime minister should not insult the intelligence of students.

"Mr Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Don't insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video. 1. Sack Pradhan. 2. Punish those who beat students. 3. Apologise," the leader of opposition said in his post.

Prime Minister Modi announced that his government would take strict action against paper leaks and would discuss and finalise a law in this regard in Friday's meeting of the Union Cabinet.