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Dowry cases on the rise but not the dominant reason of marital discord

Dowry-related crimes continue to rise in India, with nearly half the cases in the past decade involving allegations of cruelty and harassment within marriage

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Illustration: Binay Sinha
Jayant Pankaj
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 10:34 PM IST
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On May 25, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe into Twisha Sharma’s unnatural death following allegations of dowry harassment and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws. Her case underscores a grim, escalating crisis in India. Between 1995 and 2024, India recorded nearly 3 million combined cases of alleged dowry, dowry death, and cruelty by husbands or relatives, accounting for 4 per cent of all crimes registered under the Indian Penal Code (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). Of these 3 million cases, 85 per cent involved alleged cruelty by husbands or relatives, 8 per cent related to alleged violation of the Dowry Prohibition Act (DPA), and 7 per cent were alleged dowry death cases. Also, 47 per cent of these cases occurred in the latest decade — 2015-2024 — with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka leading in cases involving alleged violation of the DPA.   
 
 

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Topics :women rightsHarassmentdowry death casesdowrydomestic violence

First Published: May 27 2026 | 10:15 PM IST

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