DPDP Act lacks clear safeguards for investigative journalism: Legal experts

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, in its current form, does not provide adequate safeguards for investigative journalism and could discourage news organisations from reporting on matters involving public officials, corporate misconduct and conflicts of interest, according to legal experts.

The absence of specific exemptions for journalistic activities could create uncertainty over the collection and publication of personal information in the public interest, the experts said.

Though the government has assured that the provisions of the DPDP Act do not impinge on press freedom, the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which represents 21 news organisations in the country, has mounted a constitutional challenge to the legislation in the Supreme Court, alleging that the law could mean the end of investigative journalism and the right to information.

The matter is slated to be heard in the Supreme Court later this month, when the government is likely to explain its stand on why journalism is unlikely to be affected by the provisions of the DPDP Act.

Experts such as Arun Prabhu, a partner and co-head of the digital, telecom, media and technology practice at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, believe that, in its current form, the Act does not provide a clear and sufficient long-term basis for investigative journalism.