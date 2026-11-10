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DPDP Act lacks clear safeguards for investigative journalism: Legal experts

Legal experts warn that the absence of specific exemptions for journalism could discourage public-interest reporting, with the Supreme Court set to hear a challenge to the law

Bill on personal data protection, data protection laws, Tech companies
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Legal experts warn that the DPDP Act lacks clear exemptions for investigative journalism (Representative image from file)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2026 | 6:45 PM IST
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The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, in its current form, does not provide adequate safeguards for investigative journalism and could discourage news organisations from reporting on matters involving public officials, corporate misconduct and conflicts of interest, according to legal experts.
 
The absence of specific exemptions for journalistic activities could create uncertainty over the collection and publication of personal information in the public interest, the experts said.
 
Though the government has assured that the provisions of the DPDP Act do not impinge on press freedom, the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which represents 21 news organisations in the country, has mounted a constitutional challenge to the legislation in the Supreme Court, alleging that the law could mean the end of investigative journalism and the right to information.
 
The matter is slated to be heard in the Supreme Court later this month, when the government is likely to explain its stand on why journalism is unlikely to be affected by the provisions of the DPDP Act.
 
Experts such as Arun Prabhu, a partner and co-head of the digital, telecom, media and technology practice at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, believe that, in its current form, the Act does not provide a clear and sufficient long-term basis for investigative journalism.
 
"The DPDP Act does not provide a clear, sufficient, long-term basis for investigative journalism. It permits processing on the basis of consent, and otherwise only for the limited 'legitimate uses' in Section 7, none of which clearly covers all processing necessary for investigative journalism," he said.
 
Informal assurances about the non-enforcement of the provisions, based on exclusions from certain definitions, might not offer a sustainable solution for long-term investigative projects, as the Data Protection Board or courts could interpret the provisions differently.
 
Globally, frameworks and laws around personal data protection have a more explicit basis for reconciling data protection with freedom of expression, he said, adding that the DPDP Act’s approach “reflected a deliberate drafting choice”.
 
India could introduce a standalone legitimate use for journalistic purposes under Section 7 or provide an exemption under Section 17, linked to recognised standards such as the Press Council of India's Norms of Journalistic Conduct, he said.
 
The absence of an outright journalistic exemption fails to recognise the distinctive nature of investigative reporting, where collecting, verifying and publishing personal information could be necessary to expose wrongdoing, Ashima Obhan, a senior partner at corporate and intellectual property law firm Obhan Mason, said.
 
"Journalists cannot reasonably be expected to obtain consent from individuals whose activities are under scrutiny," she cautioned, adding that once the substantive provisions become operational, compliance obligations, potential litigation and substantial financial penalties could discourage legitimate investigations, particularly among smaller media organisations.
 
"Privacy and press freedom should not be viewed as competing absolutes," she said, adding that the right to privacy under Article 21 must be balanced against freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a), including the public's legitimate interest in governmental and corporate accountability.
 
Apart from the protections for reporting, the law also needs to distinguish between processing personal data for commercial purposes and processing it in furtherance of legitimate public-interest reporting, Ankit Sahni, partner at law firm Ajay Sahni Associates, said.
 
"The concern is not merely whether penalties are ultimately imposed, but whether the possibility of regulatory action itself could be used to discourage legitimate reporting," Sahni said.
 
The DPDP Act was enacted in August 2023, while the government notified the accompanying rules on November 14, 2025, providing for phased implementation.
 
While institutional provisions and the amendment to Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act have already come into force, the substantive provisions governing personal data processing, consent and the rights of individuals are scheduled to take effect in May 2027.
 
   

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Topics :Data Protection Actdata protectiondata protection laws

First Published: Nov 10 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

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