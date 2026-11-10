DPDP Act lacks clear safeguards for investigative journalism: Legal experts

The matter is slated to be heard in the Supreme Court later this month, when the government is likely to explain its stand on why journalism is unlikely to be affected by the provisions of the DPDP Act.
Experts such as Arun Prabhu, a partner and co-head of the digital, telecom, media and technology practice at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, believe that, in its current form, the Act does not provide a clear and sufficient long-term basis for investigative journalism.
"The DPDP Act does not provide a clear, sufficient, long-term basis for investigative journalism. It permits processing on the basis of consent, and otherwise only for the limited 'legitimate uses' in Section 7, none of which clearly covers all processing necessary for investigative journalism," he said.