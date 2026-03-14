'Drowned Punjab in corruption, drugs and crime': Amit Shah hits at AAP govt

Ahead of his rally in Punjab's Moga, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the AAP government, accusing it of drowning the state in corruption, drugs, and crime.

He said Punjab wants 'badlav' (change).

"Every person in Punjab wants change. Because the sacred land of Punjab, known for its soldiers, farmers and hardworking people, has been drowned in corruption, drugs, and crime by the 'Aap-da' government," Shah said in a post on X.

Taking on the Bhagwant Mann government over the law and order situation, Shah said that under this "remotely-controlled" AAP dispensation, law and order and development are "missing" from Punjab.

"Today, we are very eager to engage in dialogue with the sisters and brothers of Punjab at the BJP's 'Badlav' rally in Moga," said Shah. Shah will address the 'Badlav' rally in Moga on Saturday. The rally is being seen as the beginning of the BJP's poll campaign in Punjab, where assembly elections are due in early 2027. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the rally at Killi Chahlan village in Moga. Moga falls in the politically significant Malwa belt of Punjab, which accounts for 69 of the 117 Assembly seats in the state as it goes to polls early next year.