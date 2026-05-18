DTC to run special bus service for Delhi govt employees for office commute

To encourage use of public transport, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will run special buses for Delhi government employees to travel from their residence to the nearest metro station and then to the Delhi Secretariat, officials said on Monday.

The move comes amid intensifying efforts by the Delhi government to encourage use of public transport in the wake of fuel concerns linked to uncertainties in West Asia.

"The special bus services shall facilitate connectivity from Delhi Administration Flats to the nearest metro stations as well as to Delhi Secretariat in accordance with office timings," an order said.

The buses will run in morning and evening shifts, commencing 9 am as office-hour traffic peaks, and between 5 pm and 8 pm for homeward commute. Around 54 buses will be run under the special service.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier this week launched the 90-day 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' fuel-saving campaign, stipulating two-day work-from-home for all Delhi government employees and use of public transport. The bus services will cover several residential colonies of the city, including ones located at the CWG Village complex, Vasant Kunj, Greater Kailash, Model Town, Mayur Vihar, Dwarka, Timarpur, and other areas. "Government employees using Metro services through the Blue Line may de-board at Indraprastha (IP) Metro Station and avail the DTC shuttle bus service to Delhi Secretariat during operational hours," the order said. The DTC will also run DEVI electric buses in the morning hours between 9 am and 11 am and in the evening-rush hours, 6 pm to 8 pm. The service would be available from Indraprastha metro station, Bharat Mandapam, Supreme Court, ITO, Delhi Gate, and Delhi Secretariat.