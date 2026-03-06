Early summer heat grips plains; rain, snowfall likely in Himalayan region

India is witnessing a sharp contrast in weather conditions, with rising temperatures across the plains and the possibility of rain and snowfall in parts of the Himalayas over the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures across many parts of northwest India and adjoining central regions are likely to remain 4–6 degrees Celsius above normal during most days of the week, signalling an early spell of summer-like conditions. Weather systems are expected to bring isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir between March 6 and 11, Himachal Pradesh between March 7 and 11, and Uttarakhand between March 8 and 11.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are also likely over West Bengal and Sikkim between March 8 and 11, Odisha on March 8 and 9, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on March 9, and Bihar on March 11. Thunderstorm and lightning activity is also expected over parts of Northeast India between March 8 and 11. Temperatures surge across plains At the same time, temperatures have risen sharply across the plains, particularly in northern and western India. Delhi recently recorded its hottest day of the season at 34.3 degrees Celsius, around 7 degrees Celsius above the normal level for early March, indicating a rapid build-up of heat.

The surge has been even more pronounced in western India. Mumbai witnessed its first heatwave of the season, with the maximum temperature touching 38.9 degrees Celsius, nearly 6 degrees Celsius above normal. Meteorologists attributed the spike to hot and dry northerly winds linked to an anticyclonic circulation over south Gujarat. In Rajasthan, temperatures have also climbed sharply. Barmer recorded 38.4 degrees Celsius, among the highest in the state, and weather officials have warned that some areas could approach 40 degrees Celsius between March 8 and 10. Heatwave warning issued The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for isolated pockets of Konkan, while hot and humid conditions are likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on March 6, coastal areas of Gujarat and Konkan on March 6 and 7.