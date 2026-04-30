Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Ladakh's Leh, no damage reported

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Ladakh's Leh, no damage reported

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 150 km, with the epicentre located at latitude 36.722 N and longitude 74.456 E

Earthquake
Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 8:13 AM IST
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An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Ladakh on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre was in Leh, and the tremor was recorded at 03:54:49 IST.

In a post on X, the NCS said, EQ of M: 4.1, On: 30/04/2026 03:54:49 IST, Lat: 36.722 N, Long: 74.456 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 150 km, with the epicentre located at latitude 36.722 N and longitude 74.456 E.

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :LadakhEarthquakeearthquakesLeh

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

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