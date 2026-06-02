Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 strikes Bay of Bengal at depth of 10 km

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 07:43:17 am IST on June 2 at a depth of 10 kilometres.

As per the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a latitude of 14.027 N, and a longitude of 93.132 E, in the Bay of Bengal.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) shared an update in a post on X, " EQ of M: 4.6, On: 02/06/2026 07:43:17 IST, Lat: 14.027 N, Long: 93.132 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal. "