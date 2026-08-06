Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Arunachal Pradesh; no damage reported

An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude struck the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh early Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

No immediate loss of life or damage to property was reported, officials said.

The primary quake occurred at 5:45 am at a depth of 11 kilometres, with its epicentre located 116 km north-northwest of Pangin (Latitude 29.124 N, Longitude 94.856 E), the NCS stated.

The mainshock was preceded by a sequence of three minor foreshocks starting in the early hours of Thursday. A shallow tremor of magnitude 2.8 hit the region at 3:40 am at a depth of 5 km, followed closely by a magnitude 3.2 quake at 3:55 am and another magnitude 2.8 event at 4:34 am, it said.