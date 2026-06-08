Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Bhutan, tremors felt in Northeast, Bengal

Tremors were felt across Sikkim and parts of north Bengal after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Bhutan late on Sunday, officials said.

Tremors lasted for a few seconds, and there was no immediate report of any loss of life or property damage in these states, they said.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake took place at 11.06 pm near Punakha in Bhutan.

Residents in Gangtok and other parts of Sikkim said they felt tremors for a few seconds, prompting many to rush out of their homes as a precaution.

A Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority official said the situation is being monitored.