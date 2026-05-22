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EC announces Rajya Sabha polls for 24 seats on June 18

EC said the elections for the Rajya Sabha seats will be held in 10 states where the incumbents are retiring on different dates beginning June 21 to July 19

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
The last date for filing nominations is June 8
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 11:15 AM IST
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The Election Commission on Friday announced polls for 24 Rajya Sabha seats on June 18.

In a statement, the EC said the elections for the Rajya Sabha seats will be held in 10 states where the incumbents are retiring on different dates beginning June 21 to July 19.

The Rajya Sabha elections will be held in four seats each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, three seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two seats in Jharkhand and one seat each in Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The last date for filing nominations is June 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection CommissionRajya Sabha electionsRajya Sabha

First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

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