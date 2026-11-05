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EC announces Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in six States, UTs

The draft electoral rolls will be published on November 30

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
Final publication of electoral rolls will take place on January 21, 2027
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 1:20 PM IST
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The Election Commission on Thursday announced a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Odisha and Sikkim.

The poll roll revision exercise seeks to enrol eligible voters, particularly young and first-time electors, and facilitate advance applications from those who will become eligible on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on November 30.

Final publication of electoral rolls will take place on January 21, 2027.

The Commission has directed chief secretaries of the respective States and UTs to ensure adequate manpower and resources for the exercise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection Commission

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

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