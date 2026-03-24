Home / India News / EC convenes inter-state border meeting with officials of poll-bound states

EC convenes inter-state border meeting with officials of poll-bound states

West Bengal and Assam, which are going to the polls, share international borders with Bangladesh

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will go for assembly polls next month
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 2:27 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Seeking to strengthen electoral preparedness, the Election Commission on Tuesday convened an inter-state border meeting with top administration and police officials of five poll-going and their neighbouring states.

The poll authority also met with Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence (MDCEI), to enhance coordination, curb illegal activities, and ensure smooth, secure, violence-free and inducement-free elections across poll-bound states.

The Election Commission had recently reactivated its economic intelligence panel after a gap of six years to curb the use of money, liquor and drugs to influence voters ahead of the Bihar polls.

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will go for assembly polls next month.

West Bengal and Assam also share international borders with Bangladesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Women SSC officers in armed forces entitled to full pension benefits: SC

CM Rekha Gupta presents Delhi govt's ₹1.04 trillion 'green budget' for FY27

Himachal Pradesh raises ₹41,173 cr loans, repays ₹32,004 cr in FY26

Farmers' income doubled; govt taking initiatives for agri sector: Chouhan

Only Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists eligible for SC status: Supreme Court

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection CommissionAssam assembly pollsWest Bengal Assembly pollsTamil Nadu electionsKerala ElectionsPuducherry Assembly Polls

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story