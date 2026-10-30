EC extends Delhi SIR claims deadline to November 25, final rolls on Dec 22

The Election Commission of India on Thursday revised the SIR timelines for Delhi, extending the last date of filing claims and objections to November 25 and shifting the publication of the final electoral roll to December 22.

According to an Election Commission notification, the claims and objections filed will be disposed of by December 15.

Along with Delhi, the poll body also revised the timelines for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in five other states Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Nagaland.

The latest extension in Delhi comes a day after the Supreme Court asked the Election Commission to consider extending the timeline for filing claims and objections by voters.