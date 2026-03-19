EC seeks report from Kolkata police on attack at TMC minister's house

The Election Commission (EC) has sought a detailed report from the Kolkata Police on the alleged attack on senior Trinamool Congress leader and state minister Shashi Panja's residence here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally last week, a senior official said.

The initial report submitted by the city police was found to be incomplete, lacking crucial details about the incident.

"The earlier report did not contain a full account of the sequence of events and key inputs. A comprehensive report has now been sought," an EC official said on Wednesday.

The commission has asked for clarity on the timeline of the incident, the role of the police, and the intelligence inputs available prior to the incident in north Kolkata's Girish Park area, he said.