EC to conduct SSR of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union territories

EC to conduct Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union territories New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday announced that Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls will be conducted in 17 states and Union territories, including those where assembly polls are due next year.

In a letter to chief electoral officers of these states and Union territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, the poll authority said January 1, 2027, will be the qualifying date.

The Special Summary Revision (SSR) aims to enrol eligible voters, particularly young and first-time electors, correct electoral roll entries and improve the purity of voter lists.