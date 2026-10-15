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EC to conduct SSR of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union territories

The Election Commission will conduct Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 17 states and UTs, including poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

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The Election Commission has announced a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union territories, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 9:02 PM IST
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EC to conduct Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union territories New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday announced that Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls will be conducted in 17 states and Union territories, including those where assembly polls are due next year.
 In a letter to chief electoral officers of these states and Union territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, the poll authority said January 1, 2027, will be the qualifying date.
 The Special Summary Revision (SSR) aims to enrol eligible voters, particularly young and first-time electors, correct electoral roll entries and improve the purity of voter lists.
 While the term of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly ends on May 22 next year, the terms of 60-member Manipur, 40-member Goa, 117-member Punjab and 70-member Uttarakhand assemblies end on different dates in March 2027.
 The Representation of the People Act, 1950, allows the Election Commission to hold polls "earlier than six months before the term expires". 
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Topics :Election Commission of Indiachief election commissionerElection CommissionvotingElections

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 8:57 PM IST

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