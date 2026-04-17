Economic criteria alone doesn't justify relaxations in govt jobs: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant relief to candidates from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) seeking relaxation in the upper age limit and number of attempts for Central government jobs, holding that such matters fall within the realm of government policy.

The Court observed on Thursday that the existing framework, which provides 10 per cent reservation to EWS candidates without extending additional relaxations, does not violate any constitutional provisions. It emphasised that courts cannot interfere with policy decisions merely because a more equitable alternative may exist, unless the policy is shown to be arbitrary or unconstitutional.

The bench noted that EWS constitutes a distinct category based solely on economic disadvantage, unlike the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) categories which are rooted in historical and social backwardness. In view of this distinction, the Court held that EWS candidates cannot claim parity with these categories in matters of age relaxation or number of attempts as a matter of right.