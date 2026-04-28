Home / India News / ED attaches ₹3,034-cr assets in probe against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

ED attaches ₹3,034-cr assets in probe against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

The central agency issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these assets

Anil Ambani
Total attachment of properties in the cases against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group now stands at ₹19,344 crore | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 1:57 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Enforcement Directorate has attached fresh assets worth ₹3,034 crore as part of its ongoing money laundering probe against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG) companies, sources said.

The sources said the attached properties belong to Reliance Communications (RCOM) and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (R-Infra). These include a flat in Mumbai, a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station in Maharashtra, some land parcels in Sanand (Ahmedabad) and 7.71 crore shares of R-Infra, among others.

The central agency issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these assets.

According to sources, the total attachment of properties in the cases against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group now stands at ₹19,344 crore. The Group is being investigated by the ED on charges of bank fraud and diversion of funds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blast at Patiala rail track an attempted detonation; suspect killed: Police

BJP surges ahead of rivals in Gujarat local body polls as per early trends

Govt committed to 'Act East, Act Fast' for northeastern states: PM Modi

Right to manage religious bodies cannot mean anarchy: SC in Sabarimala case

PM Modi unveils development projects worth ₹4,000 crore in Sikkim

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateAnil AmbaniAnil Ambani RComAnil Ambani debt

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story