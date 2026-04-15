ED raids at business entities linked to AAP MP Ashok Mittal in Punjab
Officials said the searches are being conducted at multiple business entities linked to Mittal in Jalandhar and Phagwara apart from some other locations
Officials said the searches are being conducted at multiple business entities linked to Mittal in Jalandhar and Phagwara apart from some other locations
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at business entities linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal in Punjab as part of a FEMA probe, offiicials said. About 10 locations in Jalandhar and Gurugram are being covered under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
This includes the premises of the Phagwara-based Lovely Professional University (LPU) and two linked educational institutions named Tetr College of Business and Masters Union College of Business located in Gurugram, ED officials said.
Mittal, a 61-year-old businessman and educationist who heads the Lovely Group including an university by this name, was recently made the deputy leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajya Sabha, replacing Raghav Chadha.
Officials said the searches are being conducted at multiple business entities linked to Mittal in Jalandhar and Phagwara apart from some other locations.
Punjab CM condemns raids Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly condemned the Enforcement Directorate's raids at business entities linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, alleging that the BJP has begun its "preparations" for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:38 AM IST