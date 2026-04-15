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ED raids at business entities linked to AAP MP Ashok Mittal in Punjab

Officials said the searches are being conducted at multiple business entities linked to Mittal in Jalandhar and Phagwara apart from some other locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
Action is being taken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act | Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India Jalandhar/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 11:38 AM IST
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The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at business entities linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal in Punjab as part of a FEMA probe, offiicials said.  About 10 locations in Jalandhar and Gurugram are being covered under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

This includes the premises of the Phagwara-based Lovely Professional University (LPU) and two linked educational institutions named Tetr College of Business and Masters Union College of Business located in Gurugram, ED officials said.

Mittal, a 61-year-old businessman and educationist who heads the Lovely Group including an university by this name, was recently made the deputy leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajya Sabha, replacing Raghav Chadha.

Officials said the searches are being conducted at multiple business entities linked to Mittal in Jalandhar and Phagwara apart from some other locations.

  Punjab CM condemns raids  Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly condemned the Enforcement Directorate's raids at business entities linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, alleging that the BJP has begun its "preparations" for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. 

Reacting to the raids, Mann, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "BJP begins preparations for Punjab elections. ED raids at the home and university of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal... typical Modi style."
 
Quoting a well-known couplet in the same post, the chief minister wrote, "Hum vo patte nahin, jo shakh se tut kar gir jayenge. Andhiyon ko keh do apni aukaat mein rahen" (We are not leaves that will fall off the branch; tell the storms to remain within their limits)."
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Raghav ChadhaAAPAam Aadmi PartyPunjabEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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