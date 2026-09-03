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Home / India News / Education is a right, not privilege, Rahul Gandhi tells tribal students

Education is a right, not privilege, Rahul Gandhi tells tribal students

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met tribal students protesting over their demands in Nashik and said education is a right of every student, with marginalised communities needing greater attention from system

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul
The Congress leader said during his Nashik visit, he met with a delegation of tribal students and carefully listened to their problems and demands (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Nashik
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Education is not a privilege, but the right of every student in India, and students from marginalised communities should not face neglect from the system, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said.

He met a delegation of tribal students, including those who were on a hunger strike to press for their demands, during his visit to Nashik in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The students were protesting over a range of issues, including the condition of ashram schools meant for tribals.

Gandhi, in a post on X, later said, "Education is not a privilege -- it is the right of every student in India." The Congress leader said during his Nashik visit, he met with a delegation of tribal students and carefully listened to their problems and demands.

Every student has the right to a respectful, safe, and conducive environment for their studies, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asserted.

"Students from marginalised communities should not face neglect from the system; they need its support and every possible assistance," he added.

During his Nashik visit, Gandhi interacted with district-level leaders of the Maharashtra Congress and asked them to stand firmly by the party's ideology and ensure justice for the people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian educationeducationeducation reforms

First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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