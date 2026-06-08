Home / India News / Eight killed, six injured in blast at RINL's Visakhapatnam steel plant

Eight killed, six injured in blast at RINL's Visakhapatnam steel plant

The explosion occurred during casting operations at Steel Melt Shop-1, prompting separate investigations by RINL and an external committee appointed by the Steel Ministry

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Representative image from file.
Saket Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 10:27 PM IST
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Eight persons were killed and six injured in an explosion and fire at the Visakhapatnam steel plant of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) on Monday, prompting the company and the government to launch investigations into the accident.
 
The incident occurred around 4.15 pm at Caster-2 of Steel Melt Shop-1 during casting operations. According to an official statement from the Steel Ministry, a severe explosion took place before molten steel was to be poured from a ladle into a tundish. The blast sent a fireball rising to the ceiling and set an overhead crane on fire.
 
Eight persons succumbed to their injuries, while six others were admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment.
 
RINL said it has begun an investigation into the cause of the accident. Separately, a three-member external inquiry committee headed by the director-in-charge of Bokaro Steel Plant, a unit of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), has been tasked with conducting an independent probe.
 
Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy is visiting the plant to meet the injured and inspect the accident site.
 
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Topics :Visakhapatnamblaststeel

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 10:27 PM IST

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