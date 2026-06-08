Eight killed, six injured in blast at RINL's Visakhapatnam steel plant

Eight persons were killed and six injured in an explosion and fire at the Visakhapatnam steel plant of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) on Monday, prompting the company and the government to launch investigations into the accident.

The incident occurred around 4.15 pm at Caster-2 of Steel Melt Shop-1 during casting operations. According to an official statement from the Steel Ministry, a severe explosion took place before molten steel was to be poured from a ladle into a tundish. The blast sent a fireball rising to the ceiling and set an overhead crane on fire.

Eight persons succumbed to their injuries, while six others were admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment.