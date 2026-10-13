El Niño to intensify: Can Indian Ocean Dipole offset its impact in India?

However, he clarified that the actual rainfall distribution would depend partly on the formation of cyclones and depressions during the season. Although normal rainfall has been forecast, the frequency of low-pressure systems and cyclones could be lower during a strong El Niño year, he said.
“IOD, El Niño, and PDO should not be assessed independently when interpreting the northeast monsoon outlook. Their combined influence, along with the formation and movement of weather systems, will determine rainfall outcomes over southern India. But north, west, and other parts of India will continue to bear the brunt of a Super El Nino,” Mohapatra said.