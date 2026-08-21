Elon Musk pitches Starlink to connect 'least served' in rural India

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has pitched Starlink's satellite internet services as a way to connect underserved parts of India, particularly rural areas.

"Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas," Musk said in a social media post on Wednesday local time.

He was responding to a post by X account DogeDesigner, which also pushed for Starlink Services in India to connect remote villages.

"11,256 of India's listed villages still had no 4G coverage as of May 2026," DogeDesigner said.

"India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026, but only 440.87 million were rural. Rural subscription density was 48.31 per 100 people, compared with 126.80 in urban India," it said.