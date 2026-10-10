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Elon Musk shares reports of Reliance-backed firms' donations to BJP

The Tesla chief's latest posts follow his 'Prime Minister Ambani' jibe at Mukesh Ambani and accusations that Reliance is seeking to protect its monopoly by blocking Starlink's entry into India

Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 7:43 AM IST
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Elon Musk shared reports of Reliance-backed firms' donations to the BJP, stepping up his campaign against the corporate giant he had accused of blocking the entry of Starlink into India.

Musk on Friday evening posted screenshots of news reports on Reliance-backed firms' donations to the BJP, hours after he sarcastically addressed industrialist Mukesh Ambani as "Prime Minister Ambani" and accused him of seeking to protect a "monopoly".

ALSO READ: Elon Musk targets Ambani over Starlink's entry into India, alleges monopoly

Musk had also asked if Ambani would consider allowing the satellite internet service to compete in the country.

Earlier, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that India does not permit monopolies in any sector, and that despite the buzz around one particular company, three players have received satcom licences and can start operations after individually meeting the security requirements and milestones.

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Topics :Elon MuskElon Musk TeslaMukesh AmbaniBJP

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 7:33 AM IST

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