Email warns of attacks on Mumbai mayor's office, Diljit Dosanjh's concert

Security agencies and the Mumbai police have been placed on high alert after an email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday threatened bomb blasts at her office, actor Amitabh Bachchan's home and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert, an official said.

After a thorough search of the mayor's office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, nothing suspicious was found, an official said.

According to police, the mail, also marked to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, warned of a grenade attack on a school on October 31 and threatened to target Bachchan's Juhu home 'Jalsa' between October 31 and November 27.