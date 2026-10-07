Entertain people again: CJI to Rajpal Yadav as SC hears cheque-bounce case

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday, during a hearing in a long-running cheque-bounce case against actor Rajpal Yadav, said the actor can make a good movie and “entertain people again” to rebuild his image. The remark came after Yadav told the court about the huge losses he had incurred over the years, including from his film 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata, which could not be released.

A Bench comprising the CJI, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana was hearing Yadav’s plea in connection with cases arising from a financial dispute linked to the 2012 film.

Yadav, who was present in court, told the Bench that he had worked in around 200 to 250 films and incurred losses of ₹200-250 crore over the past 13 years, news agency PTI reported.

“I have worked on some 200 to 250 films. Over the last 13 years, I have also incurred losses amounting to ₹200-250 crore. I suffered a loss with Ata Pata Laapata. ₹17 crore went down the drain,” Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI. He also said the film was scheduled for release in 1,200 theatres but could not be released in even one. He attributed this to a press conference held against him and said he could not earn from the film, PTI reported. The CJI then remarked, “Is there a new movie coming out? Make a good movie and entertain people again; that will help rebuild your image. We have some lawyers here who are also good actors-why not make a movie featuring them?”

Supreme Court considers Rajpal Yadav’s property sale proposal During the hearing, the Supreme Court considered his proposal to sell ancestral property to clear dues in a long-running cheque-bounce case. Yadav’s counsel told the court that a prospective buyer of his ancestral property was willing to deposit ₹85 lakh with the Registry, Bar & Bench reported. The court was also informed that Yadav had deposited ₹1.15 crore pursuant to its earlier order. The prospective buyer’s proposed payment would take the amount to ₹2 crore. Yadav’s counsel said the buyer did not want to complete the registration immediately but was willing to make the ₹85 lakh payment, according to Bar & Bench.

The court asked about the value of the property and was told that it was worth more than ₹30 crore. Yadav’s counsel also said the prospective buyer had the capacity to make the payment. The complainant’s counsel agreed to the immediate payment of ₹2 crore and sought three months for Yadav to pay the remaining amount, Bar & Bench reported. The court, however, said Yadav’s liability was higher than ₹2 crore. Justice Bagchi also expressed dissatisfaction with Yadav’s conduct during the proceedings. “We are not satisfied with this. This conduct does not satisfy us...consider that we are neither impressed by your bona fides nor the merits of the case. We are only giving the accommodation in order to give equitable relief to the complainant,” Justice Bagchi said, according to Bar & Bench.

Cheque-bounce cases against Yadav There are seven cheque-bounce cases against Yadav. The dispute before the court on Wednesday was about ₹5 crore received by Yadav from Murli Projects Pvt Ltd to finance Ata Pata Laapata. The complainant alleged that Yadav later issued seven cheques of ₹1.05 crore each towards repayment, which were dishonoured. Under an agreement between the parties in 2012, Yadav, his wife and their company had agreed to repay around ₹11 crore, including interest. Earlier in July, the Delhi High Court upheld Yadav’s conviction in these multiple cheque-bounce cases and sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment. The high court also directed him to pay more than ₹1 crore to the complainant in each of the seven cases, while adjusting around ₹2 crore already paid.