EU lifts travel advisory for Assam, except 3 districts under Afspa: Himanta

European Union (EU) member-states have withdrawn their negative travel advisory for Assam, except for the three districts under the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act or AFSPA, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin informed the Assam chief secretary that the restriction has been lifted from Friday, he said.

"After reviewing the situation in Assam, they have withdrawn the negative travel advisory from yesterday. All the 27 member-states of the EU have lifted the restrictions for its citizens travelling to our state, barring the three districts of Charaideo, Tinsukia and Sivasagar which are under AFSPA," Sarma said on Facebook Live.