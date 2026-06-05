Ex-Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai resigns from party's primary membership

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai resigned from the party's primary membership on Friday, and BJP chief Nitin Nabin accepted the resignation.

Annamalai is learnt to have tendered his resignation during his recent visit to Delhi.

"The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex-State President, K Annamalai, from the primary membership of the party," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement on Friday.

Annamalai travelled to Delhi to meet with party leadership amid speculation about his potential resignation and plans to establish a new political party. He met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday here at his residence to discuss the matter.