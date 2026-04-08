Home / India News / Ex-Union minister, veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai passes away at 94

Ex-Union minister, veteran Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai passes away at 94

Kidwai passed away at Noida's Metro Hospital early in the morning. She was suffering from age-related ailments, her son-in-law Razi Ur Rehman Kidwai said

Mohsina Kidwai
Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai passed away on Wednesday. Image: X@MohsinaKidwai
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai passed away on Wednesday, her family said. She was 94.

Kidwai passed away at Noida's Metro Hospital early in the morning. She was suffering from age-related ailments, her son-in-law Razi Ur Rehman Kidwai said.

She will be cremated at the graveyard in Nizamuddin around 5 pm, he said.

Kidwai is a former Union minister who held important portfolios in the Rajiv Gandhi government. She has been a member of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at various points in time.

Kidwai has also served as a member of the Congress Working Committee and the party's Central Election Committee in the past.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi to inaugurate refinery in Rajasthan's Barmer on April 21: CM

Antwerp Court advises Belgian govt to clear Mehul Choksi's extradition

IMD forecasts rain, storms across India, issues yellow alert for Delhi

Govt bars Chinese cameras at highway tolls on data security concerns

2 dead, 20 injured in firing after mob storms CRPF camp in Manipur

Topics :Congressindian politics

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story