Ex-Uttarakhand CM Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd) passes away

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior BJP leader Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (91) died at a private hospital here on Tuesday, following a prolonged illness.

The veteran leader breathed his last at around 11 am, his daughter and Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said.

Khanduri is survived by his wife Aruna, son Manish, and daughter Ritu Khanduri Bhushan. The former chief minister was suffering from age-related ailments and underwent frequent hospitalisations recently.

Before entering politics, Khanduri retired from the Indian Army as a major general. Popularly known as 'General Sahab', he earned a reputation as a disciplined and strict administrator.

Khanduri served as the chief minister of the hill state twice. He first took office in 2007 after the BJP won the assembly polls. He resigned from the post in 2009, accepting moral responsibility for the party losing all five Lok Sabha seats in the state. The BJP reappointed him as the chief minister in 2011. Khanduri also served as a Union minister. He held the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the Cabinet of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was credited for executing the Golden Quadrilateral project. The initiative successfully connected the four corners of India via highways.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the demise of the veteran leader. Dhami termed his demise an irreparable loss for both state and national politics. "He presented an unparalleled example of national service, discipline and dedication during his tenure in the Indian Army," Dhami said. The chief minister said that Khanduri established a strong identity for development, good governance, transparency, and clean politics in public life. "He gave a new direction to development by taking many crucial decisions in the interest of the state," Dhami added. He said that Khanduri's simplicity, forthrightness, and efficiency will always remain a source of inspiration. The chief minister prayed for the departed soul and extended condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters. PM condoles demise Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of senior BJP leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, noting that he had made invaluable contributions to the armed forces and in the political arena. "I am deeply saddened by the passing of former chief minister of Uttarakhand Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd) Ji. From the armed forces to the political arena, he made invaluable contributions, for which he will always be remembered," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.