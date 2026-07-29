Explained: Key provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Bill

The government on Wednesday introduced the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, proposing stricter rules for delayed registration of births and deaths by requiring judicial approval for registrations made more than two years after the event.

The Bill, introduced by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, was earlier cleared by the Union Cabinet on July 20. It seeks to further amend Section 13(3) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (as amended in 2023), “in order to make provisions for delayed registration more stringent.”

What are the key provisions of the Bill?

Delayed registration between one and two years requires approval:

Foremost, the Bill proposes that if a birth or death is reported after one year but within two years of its occurrence, it can be registered only after an order from the District Magistrate (DM), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), or an Executive Magistrate authorised by the District Magistrate having jurisdiction over the area where the birth or death occurred. The authority must verify the correctness of the birth or death before issuing the order, and the applicant must pay the prescribed fee. This provision largely retains the existing framework for delayed registrations made after one year. However, unlike the current law, the Bill limits this mechanism to registrations delayed by up to two years.