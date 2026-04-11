Farmers block roads in Haryana over wheat procurement, portal issues

Farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) on Saturday staged road blockades at several parts of Haryana, protesting against difficulties in wheat procurement and issues with the online portal system.

Raising slogans, the protesters alleged that technical glitches in the online system and problems related to bank accounts were causing distress to farmers by delaying the sale of produce and payments.

Police personnel were deployed near the Anaj Mandis to maintain law and order.

Union leader Singara Singh said the protest was held as per the announcement made by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during a recent mahapanchayat in Naraingarh.