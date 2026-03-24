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Farmers' income doubled; govt taking initiatives for agri sector: Chouhan

Chouhan asserted that the income of farmers has doubled and in some cases, the income has even increased three to four times

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
The Union minister was responding to queries from TMC leader Saugata Roy who said the government has not kept the promise of doubling farmers' income (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 12:30 PM IST
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Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that the government has taken various initiatives for the agriculture sector and the farmer's income has doubled.

During the Question Hour, the production has increased and various measures, including providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and extending fertiliser subsidies.

Chouhan, who is in charge of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, asserted that the income of farmers has doubled and in some cases, the income has even increased three to four times.

The Union minister was responding to queries from TMC leader Saugata Roy who said the government has not kept the promise of doubling farmers' income.

"We will reward the efforts of farmers," Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav asked supplementary questions persistently even as Speaker Om Birla asked Chouhan to respond.

Against this backdrop, Birla told the members not to be too agitated during the Question Hour and urged both members as well as ministers to ask short questions and give brief replies, respectively.

In response to another question, Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal said the government is taking all efforts to develop the cooperatives sector for which Rs 5 lakh crore has been disbursed in the last five years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Shivraj Singh ChauhanShivraj Singh ChouhanShivraj Shingh Chauhanfarmers

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

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