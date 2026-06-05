Fertility rates in UP, Bihar, NE states drop closer to national average

According to National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) data released for 2023-24, India’s total fertility rate (TFR) remained stable at two children per woman — the same as in NFHS-5 for 2019-21 — but stayed below the replacement level of 2.1.

However, the statewise breakup shows that most states are now moving closer to the national average of two children per woman. Meghalaya, for example, recorded the sharpest drop in TFR, which measures the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her reproductive years. Its TFR fell to 2.2 children per woman in 2023-24 from 2.7 in 2019-21, bringing it closer to the national average. Among the large states, Bihar and UP recorded significant declines in fertility rates. While UP’s TFR fell from 2.4 children per woman in NFHS-5 to 2.2 in NFHS-6, Bihar’s dropped to 2.7 from 3.0 in 2019-21.