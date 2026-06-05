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Fertility rates in UP, Bihar, NE states drop closer to national average

Southern states largely see stable or marginally higher fertility levels, while northern and northeastern states record declines, indicating demographic convergence

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Bihar and Uttar Pradesh (UP), among the large states, have recorded a significant decline in fertility rates. | Photo: Shutterstock
Sanket Koul New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 10:13 PM IST
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Indian states are moving closer to convergence in fertility levels, with large northern states such as Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar recording substantial declines even as southern states witness stabilisation in birth rates after the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
According to National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) data released for 2023-24, India’s total fertility rate (TFR) remained stable at two children per woman — the same as in NFHS-5 for 2019-21 — but stayed below the replacement level of 2.1.
 
However, the statewise breakup shows that most states are now moving closer to the national average of two children per woman. Meghalaya, for example, recorded the sharpest drop in TFR, which measures the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her reproductive years. Its TFR fell to 2.2 children per woman in 2023-24 from 2.7 in 2019-21, bringing it closer to the national average. Among the large states, Bihar and UP recorded significant declines in fertility rates. While UP’s TFR fell from 2.4 children per woman in NFHS-5 to 2.2 in NFHS-6, Bihar’s dropped to 2.7 from 3.0 in 2019-21.
 
The trend seen in Meghalaya has also been reflected across much of the Northeast. According to NFHS-6 data, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Mizoram recorded declines of 0.3 children per woman each compared to NFHS-5. Similarly, Sikkim recorded the lowest TFR at one child per woman, while Tripura’s fertility rate remained stable at 1.7.
 
Experts believe the changes in the northeastern states reflect broader demographic and health transitions underway in the region. “NFHS-6 findings also show significant reductions in teenage pregnancy and child marriage, along with improvements in maternal and child healthcare indicators such as institutional deliveries, skilled birth attendance, and immunisation coverage,” said Kshitiz Murdia, whole-time director and chief executive officer of Indira IVF Hospital.
 
A Guwahati-based gynaecologist said increased adoption of family planning methods in these states has also played a role, with the contraceptive prevalence rate rising nationally from 66.7 per cent to 69.1 per cent. She added that migration of youth to other states, along with rising education levels among girls in the Northeast, has contributed to younger couples placing greater emphasis on family planning.
 
Most southern states, on the other hand, either recorded a marginal rise in fertility rates or remained stable compared to NFHS-5 numbers. Telangana recorded a TFR of 1.9 children per woman in NFHS-6, up from 1.8 in NFHS-5. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka saw their TFR rise to 1.8 in NFHS-6, compared with 1.7 in NFHS-5. Kerala, too, saw its TFR rise to 1.8 from 1.6 in NFHS-4 conducted in 2015-16.
 
The trend comes despite southern states experiencing a gradual decline in TFR over several years. This had prompted political leaders in these states to urge couples to have more children, amid fears that falling fertility rates could eventually reduce their administrative representation at the national level. However, experts said the latest trend suggests such fears may be overstated. Amitabh Kundu, professor emeritus at Ahmedabad’s Lok Jagruti University, said the southern states have more or less reached a TFR level beyond which further declines are difficult. 
 
“With corresponding trends in larger Northern states indicating a decline in fertility rates, India is now seeing a convergence which can bridge the North-South divide. However, in a couple of decades, the TFR declining to 1.3 or 1.4 cannot be ruled out in a few of the southern states. To tackle the resulting labour shortages, labour market mobility will have to be legally and politically protected,” he added.
 
Keerthi Khetan, director of obstetrics and gynaecology at Delhi’s CK Birla Hospital, said the rise in TFR in southern states was modest and may reflect natural fluctuations, changes in birth timing, migration patterns, or improved economic confidence among young families.
 

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Topics :fertility issuesNational Family Health SurveyBirth rate

First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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