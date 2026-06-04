Film producer and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

Pahlaj Nihalani, the veteran producer and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), has passed away, his friend Shashi Ranjan said on Thursday. He was 76.

Born on January 10, 1950, Nihalani started his career as a producer with the 1982 movie "Haathkadi".

He is widely credited for giving actor Govinda his first big break with the 1986 movie "Ilzaam". He also introduced actor Chunky Panday with "Aag Hi Aag" in 1987.

His producing credits include "Shola Aur Shabnam", "Aankhen", "Dil Tera Diwana", "Talaash" and "Rangeela Raja".

In January 2015, Nihalani was appointed as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification.

His tenure, which lasted until August 2017, was riddled with controversies and was marked by frequent run-ins with filmmakers over cuts, disclaimers and certification decisions. During his stint, he introduced strict new guidelines barring certain expletives even in 'A'-rated films and sought to restrict content that could be seen as hurting religious sentiments or depicting violence. Critics in the film fraternity frequently accused him of overreach, while he maintained he was simply doing his job. Shashi Shekhar Vempati, the current chairperson of the CBFC, condoled his death in a post on X. "Heartfelt condolences from the entire CBFC family on the demise of former CBFC Chairperson Shri Pahlaj Nihalani," he wrote.