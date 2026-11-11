Finance ministry makes EVs default choice for government staff cars

The Ministry of Finance has made electric vehicles (EVs) the default choice for staff cars purchased by central government ministries and departments, while doubling the maximum purchase price ceiling for electric cars to ₹20 lakh. The revised guidelines, which came into immediate effect on November 10, 2026, aim to accelerate electric mobility across government offices and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The revised instructions also increase the price ceiling for conventional vehicles to ₹10 lakh, compared with the earlier limit of ₹10 lakh for staff car procurement.

The ministry said the revision takes into account prevailing vehicle prices and their lifecycle costs, alongside the need to promote electric mobility and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Exceptions for conventional cars

The new policy does not impose a complete ban on conventional vehicles. However, ministries and departments seeking to purchase petrol, diesel or hybrid cars will have to demonstrate why an EV is not practical for their requirements.

Such proposals must be:

Supported by proper justification explaining why an EV cannot be procured or deployed

Approved by the Secretary of the concerned administrative ministry or department

Cleared by the Financial Adviser of the ministry or department

The proposals will then be referred to the Department of Expenditure for relaxation on a case-by-case basis.