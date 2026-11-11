Finance Ministry makes EVs default choice for govt staff car purchases

The Ministry of Finance has instructed other ministries and government departments to make electric vehicles (EVs) their “default and preferred choice” for procurement of staff cars. It has also set a price cap of Rs 20 lakh for EV procurement.

However, industry sources said the move is unlikely to provide a substantial immediate boost to automobile sales, given the relatively modest volumes involved in government EV procurement. According to industry estimates, annual EV purchases by the Centre, states and public sector undertakings together are around 5,000 units, while the overall figure cited by sources is around 30,000 vehicles.

“Going forward, Ministries/Departments shall ordinarily procure Electric Vehicles (EVs) at the time of condemnation/replacement of their existing ICE staff cars. EVs shall be the default and preferred choice for procurement,” the Finance ministry’s Department of Expenditure said in an office memorandum.

For vehicles with internal combustion engine (ICE), the ministry has set a price cap of Rs 10 lakh, the memorandum showed. An automobile industry analyst said the policy would primarily shift government purchases from conventional vehicles to electric models rather than generate additional demand for passenger vehicles. The immediate benefit would therefore be concentrated among EV manufacturers, including Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, although the impact on their overall sales volumes is likely to remain limited. The higher procurement ceiling for EVs could nevertheless widen the choice of models available to government departments, including electric sport utility vehicles. The analyst said the economics of fleet electrification would depend on vehicle utilisation, charging infrastructure and operating costs. While EVs generally have higher upfront acquisition costs, savings on fuel and maintenance could improve their cost competitiveness over the vehicle’s operating life.

“In cases where a Ministry/Department considers that procurement or deployment of EVs is not practical and proposes to procure an ICE vehicle, a proposal, duly justified, shall be referred to the Department of Expenditure for relaxation on a case-by-case basis,” the memorandum instructed. “Such proposal may be referred with the approval of the Secretary of the Administrative Ministry/Department and concurrence of the Financial Adviser,” it added. Government data indicate a much larger existing vehicle fleet, although the latest directive applies only to central government ministries and departments. According to a March 2022 parliamentary reply, central and state government agencies, public undertakings and other government bodies together operated 847,544 vehicles as of February that year, of which only 5,384 were electric.

The analyst said the policy’s wider significance could lie in encouraging similar procurement preferences among state governments, public sector enterprises and private corporate fleets. Such adoption could create a more sustained source of institutional demand for electric carmakers, although the pace of fleet replacement and availability of charging facilities would remain critical. Besides vehicle procurement, the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Expenditure has also updated the guidelines for procuring laptops, tablets, notebooks, and similar electronic devices for eligible government officers. The updated office memorandum supersedes previous instructions from July 2023 and introduces tiered pricing caps, clearer eligibility parameters, and standardised depreciation rules.

Under the new directives, the standard price ceiling for official devices has been set at Rs 1,50,000 plus applicable taxes. However, to incentivise domestic manufacturing, the government has introduced a higher cap of Rs 1,80,000 plus taxes for devices featuring a Make-in-India (MII) component of over 40 per cent. Both price ceilings are inclusive of essential standard software such as operating systems, antiviruses, and MS-Office, according to the memorandum. “The device shall be property of government upto 4 years from the date of purchase. The expenditure to be incurred for the maintenance and upkeep of the device post warranty period is to be borne by the department concerned,” the memorandum said. “However, the officer, who is given the device, shall be personally responsible for the safety and security of data / information. The officer concerned will be at liberty to get the device insured at his/her personal cost,” it added.