Fire breaks out at fish market in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, damages nearby slums

A fire broke out at a fish market late at night on Wednesday in Matiala village in Uttam Nagar, Delhi. It started around 11

People living nearby saw the smoke and called the fire department right away. The firefighters worked through the night to control the flames. After several hours of battling the fire, they finally managed to bring it under control by 3:45 am on Thursday, but many families suffered damage to their homes and businesses.

Delhi Fire Service reported that the fire destroyed approximately 300 to 400 slums. The cause of the fire is still unclear. The fire department received information about the fire around 11:50 pm. Around 23 fire engines arrived at the scene. The fire was brought under control after hours of effort. There are no reports of any casualties. Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently ongoing.