Home / India News / Fire breaks out at Nature Bazaar in south Delhi, nearly 50 shops gutted

Fire breaks out at Nature Bazaar in south Delhi, nearly 50 shops gutted

The fire erupted at the Nature Bazaar market located near Andheria Mor in the Lado Sarai area, where several temporary and semi-permanent shops selling handicrafts and other items are set up

Fire, Fire accident
Representative image: Firefighters launched an extensive operation to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 9:48 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

A major fire broke out at Nature Bazaar in south Delhi's Andheria Mor area on Sunday morning, gutting around 50 shops and triggering a massive firefighting operation, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

According to the DFS, a call regarding the blaze was received at 7.37 am, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the flames. No injury to anyone has been reported so far.

The fire erupted at the Nature Bazaar market located near Andheria Mor in the Lado Sarai area, where several temporary and semi-permanent shops selling handicrafts and other items are set up, he said.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the market complex as the fire rapidly spread through multiple shops in the crowded marketplace.

Firefighters launched an extensive operation to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

Around 50 shops were gutted in the incident, causing heavy damage to goods and structures, the officer said.

Fire personnel were continuing efforts to completely douse the flames and carry out cooling operations in the area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Police officers also reached the spot to assist in crowd management and facilitate firefighting operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi wakes up to rain, thunderstorms, temperatures likely to drop

Haryana govt okays panels to ensure supply of commercial LPG as per need

India well placed to handle fuel supply risks amid West Asia crisis: Goyal

Traffic curbs in south Delhi on Sunday for 'Run for Good Marathon'

Delhi Traffic Police conducts 5 drives to decongest roads near IGI Airport

Topics :fireFire accidentDelhi

First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story