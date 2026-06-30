Fire breaks out at Parikrama Restaurant in Delhi, no injuries reported
The Delhi Fire Services said that it received a call at 3.40 pm regarding the fire at the iconic Parikrama, The Revolving Restaurant
The Delhi Fire Services said that it received a call at 3.40 pm regarding the fire at the iconic Parikrama, The Revolving Restaurant
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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 4:57 PM IST