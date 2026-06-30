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Fire breaks out at Parikrama Restaurant in Delhi, no injuries reported

The Delhi Fire Services said that it received a call at 3.40 pm regarding the fire at the iconic Parikrama, The Revolving Restaurant

Photo: Reuters
Representative Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 4:57 PM IST
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A fire broke out in the kitchen chimney of a restaurant in New Delhi's Barakhamba road on Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush seven fire tenders to the spot, an official said.
 
The Delhi Fire Services said that it received a call at 3.40 pm regarding the fire at the iconic Parikrama, The Revolving Restaurant.
 
"We rushed seven fire tenders to the spot and the fire was doused by 4 pm," the DFS officer said.
 
Further details are awaited. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Fire accidentNew DelhiRestaurant

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

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