Home / India News / Fire breaks out at Trade and Taxes building in Delhi's ITO, no casualties

Fire breaks out at Trade and Taxes building in Delhi's ITO, no casualties

A call regarding the blaze was received at 8:36 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that the fire was doused at 9.10 am

Fire, Fire accident
Initial reports indicate that the fire erupted on the 12th floor of the building, where the Sales Tax office is located | Representative image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 10:23 AM IST
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A fire broke out at Trade and Taxes building in central Delhi's ITO on Thursday morning, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

A call regarding the blaze was received at 8:36 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that the fire was doused at 9.10 am.

 

Initial reports indicate that the fire erupted on the 12th floor of the building, where the Sales Tax office is located.

Firefighters were deployed to prevent them from spreading to other parts of the multi-storey structure. Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :DelhiDelhi fireIncome Tax department

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

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