Firecrackers caused 71% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Diwali night: IITM

Firecrackers accounted for around 71 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Diwali night, highlighting the significant impact of fireworks on the capital’s air quality during the festival.

According to the assessment by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, firecrackers contributed 43.4 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution between 1 am and 9 am on November 8, the day of Diwali. The contribution was significantly lower at 5.6 per cent during the same time window on November 7.

The findings are part of a source-apportionment exercise conducted by IITM, which operates the Air Quality Warning and Integrated Decision Support System for Emissions (AIRWISE) for Delhi. The assessment identifies and estimates the contribution of different sources to the city's air pollution.

Firecrackers outpaced vehicle emissions The IITM assessment found a sharp change in the sources contributing to Delhi's PM2.5 pollution after Diwali celebrations. On November 9, firecrackers accounted for 71.1 per cent of PM2.5, while vehicle emissions contributed just 6.9 per cent. Other sources recorded the following contributions: Particles formed through chemical reactions involving gases in the atmosphere or Secondary inorganic aerosols: 5 per cent

Organic particles formed through atmospheric chemical reactions or Secondary organic aerosols: 4.5 per cent

Smoke and pollutants from waste-burning: 1.1 per cent The findings mark the first time IITM has specifically included firecracker emissions as a separate source in its official source-apportionment estimates.

ALSO READ: Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor'; CPCB addresses concerns over data gaps Firecrackers continued to contribute significantly to the city's pollution on November 10, accounting for 29.8 per cent of PM2.5 during the assessment period. Vehicle emissions and secondary organic aerosols were among the other major contributors. PM2.5 spike after Diwali The findings also correspond with the sharp increase in ambient PM2.5 concentrations recorded at several monitoring stations across the capital following Diwali celebrations. At 3 am on November 9, PM2.5 levels reached 4,985 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in Jahangirpuri and 2,808 µg/m³ in Nehru Nagar. PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. These particles are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and can enter the bloodstream, increasing the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on November 11, with a city-level AQI of 301, according to real-time Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Of the 59 monitoring stations, 56 recorded AQI levels above 200, while 29 reported readings above 300. Meanwhile, the CPCB has responded to questions about gaps in pollution monitoring data during Diwali, explaining that its monitoring instruments are calibrated to measure particulate matter concentrations up to 1,000 µg/m³. Hourly readings exceeding this limit are automatically excluded from AQI calculations, resulting in gaps in reported data during extreme pollution episodes. The board said it is reviewing its methodology for processing such readings.

Why firecracker smoke lingers? Unlike vehicular emissions, which are released relatively continuously, firecracker emissions are episodic and can cause sudden spikes in pollution levels. Their contribution to PM2.5 concentrations depends on several factors, including the intensity and timing of firecracker use, wind speed, atmospheric mixing, and the height of the layer of air closest to the ground, which affects how easily pollutants disperse. A lower boundary layer can restrict the vertical movement of pollutants, allowing smoke and particulate matter to accumulate closer to the ground. IITM researchers have also flagged challenges in identifying firecracker emissions because some chemical components overlap with those released by other combustion sources, including biomass-burning.