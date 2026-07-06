Five Mumbai-bound flights diverted due to heavy rain till Monday afternoon

Heavy rainfall continued to disrupt flight operations in Mumbai on Monday, with five inbound flights diverted to alternate airports by 3:30 pm as adverse weather conditions affected the city.

According to Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), IndiGo flight 6E 595 from Raipur and IndiGo flight 6E 1340 from Singapore were diverted to Hyderabad. Akasa Air flight QP 1110, operating from Delhi to Mumbai, was diverted to Ahmedabad.

Air India's AI 2772 service from Kolkata was rerouted to Bengaluru, while Oman Air flight WY 203 from Muscat was diverted to Vadodara, the airport operator said, as reported by news agency PTI.