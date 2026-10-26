Flat buyers shouldn't be made to suffer for lapses of govt authorities: SC

The Supreme Court ruled that flat purchasers who relied on government permissions and official revenue records when buying properties cannot be made to suffer for lapses by government authorities, according to a Live Law report on Sunday.

The court was hearing appeals filed by a flat owner and Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank Limited challenging a Madras High Court judgment that upheld the cancellation of a ryotwari patta granted over the disputed land and directed the demolition of unauthorised structures.

While issuing its order, the Supreme Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide an alternative site to the owners of 20 flats before demolishing their apartments, which were built on land classified as a water body. It further directed the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tiruvallur to allot the flat owners a vacant site of commensurate value, preferably within six months, before proceeding with the demolition.

The court observed that the authorities had issued building permissions and altered revenue records, leading bona fide purchasers to believe the property was legally available for purchase. What was the case about? The dispute concerns 0.72 acres of land in Thirumullaivoyal village in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu. The land was classified as "Government Poramboke - Kanakkan Kuttai," meaning it is legally protected public village pond land that cannot be privately owned. In 2011, the District Revenue Officer, Tiruvallur, granted a ryotwari patta over the 0.72 acres to P Ramadoss, treating the land as ryoti land rather than a water body. Ramadoss subsequently mortgaged the land to Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank to secure credit facilities worth ₹3.40 crore. A portion measuring 0.22 acres was settled in favour of his wife, who executed a power of attorney in favour of a builder. The builder constructed 20 residential flats on the property and sold them to individual purchasers along with undivided shares in the land.

In 2014, a third-party objector challenged the grant of the patta before the Commissioner of Land Administration. In December 2019, the Commissioner cancelled the patta, holding that it had been illegally granted over land classified as a government water body. The Madras High Court subsequently upheld the cancellation and directed the removal of unauthorised structures and the restoration of the water body. The flat owner and the bank then approached the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court's decision. SC flags hardship to buyers over government authorities’ lapses The Supreme Court noted that municipal authorities had approved the building plans for the apartments, while the revenue department had altered the Town Survey Land Register and approved the subdivision of the disputed property. The Court observed that these official actions created a situation in which purchasers could reasonably believe that the land was free from legal impediments.