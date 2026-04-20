Fly91 flight diverted to Bengaluru; airborne for 3 hrs amid bad weather

A Fly91 flight from Hyderabad to Hubballi was diverted to Bengaluru due to adverse weather conditions, with airport officials maintaining that all passengers were safe.

The incident caused panic among the passengers as the aircraft remained airborne for three hours, on Sunday.

Some of the scared passengers were in tears and started praying for their safety.

The flight, which departed Hyderabad at around 3.30 pm, was scheduled to land in Hubballi at about 4.30 pm but was unable to do so due to unfavourable weather, sources said on Monday.

"Due to bad weather, the flight from Hyderabad to Hubballi was diverted to Bengaluru," an airport official said, adding that such diversions are a standard safety measure.

According to the official, the aircraft hovered over Hubballi for about an hour in anticipation of improvement in weather conditions before being diverted. "This is general practice. Aircraft circle in the air for some time waiting for the weather to improve. It is the pilot's decision," he said. The flight later landed in Bengaluru at around 6.30 pm and was flown back to Hubballi at about 11 pm after weather conditions improved, the official added. Sources said there were 22 passengers on board the flight. Officials also pointed to similar disruptions in the region, noting that another flight from Mumbai to Kolhapur was diverted to Goa due to weather conditions.