Home / India News / FM Sitharaman, JBIC governor discuss clean energy and critical minerals

FM Sitharaman, JBIC governor discuss clean energy and critical minerals

India and Japan explore deeper cooperation in semiconductors, electric mobility and data centres, including through the $600 million India-Japan Fund

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)
PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 11:28 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Governor Kazuhiko Amakawa  in Bangkok, Thailand. They discussed expanding cooperation on clean energy, critical minerals, electric mobility and resilient supply chains. 
“Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in clean energy, energy transition, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, critical minerals, electric mobility and resilient supply chains, including through the $600 million India-Japan Fund and Japanese participation in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (@NIIFIndia),” the finance ministry said on X. 
Amakawa, during the meeting with the Finance Minister on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings, highlighted the success of the India-Japan Fund, which has invested in various sectors such as electric mobility and bioethanol, and expressed hope for a follow-on fund. 
He noted JBIC’s stake in the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation and growing Japanese interest in semiconductors, including opportu­nities at Dholera, and in AI and data centres. 
Sitharaman encouraged Japanese investors to explore opportunities in the data centre sector in Tier-II and Tier-III cities to promote balanced urban development. 
Both sides recognised the potential to further strengthen India-Japan economic and financial ties and learn from each other's experiences. 
Besides, Sitharaman also met her Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo Lekey Dorji and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, including engagement with GIFT City, energy collaboration, trade, connectivity and financial integration.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre amends rules, permits deployment of private teachers for Census duty

Premium

India yet to integrate environment with development planning: Nitin Desai

Some parts of India facing overlap of floods and droughts: IIT study

Premium

In-kind welfare transfers helped 220 mn in 2022-23; Bengal top beneficiary

Supreme Court to examine if court fees without upper limit amount to tax

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerclean energy

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchTesla RoadsterWipro Share priceNestle India sharesSilver outlookJio Financial sharesOTT Release This WeekPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 11:28 PM IST

Next Story